Delivery app Gopuff raises $1.5 bln in latest funding round - Axios

Deborah Sophia Reuters
Food and grocery delivery platform Gopuff has raised $1.5 billion in a new funding round, fetching a valuation of $40 billion for the company, Axios reported on Thursday.

The Philadelphia-based company, which operates in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and England, was valued at around $15 billion after a funding round in July.

The latest funding round is structured as a convertible note led by Guggenheim Partners, according to the report.

Gopuff did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

