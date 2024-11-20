Deliveroo’s Ownership Shake-Up: Morgan Stanley’s Increased Stake

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Morgan Stanley increasing its stake to 8.09% of the company’s voting rights. This move may reflect Morgan Stanley’s growing confidence in Deliveroo’s market potential, capturing the attention of investors and market watchers alike. The shift in holdings could signal strategic shifts or expectations for Deliveroo’s future performance.

