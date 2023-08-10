News & Insights

Deliveroo upgrades earnings guidance despite drop in orders

August 10, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - British meal delivery company Deliveroo ROO.L upgraded its full-year earnings guidance on Thursday after a resilient first half in challenging market conditions that saw its total orders number fall 6%.

The company said it expected to make adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 60-80 million pounds for the year, up from its previous 20-50 million pounds forecast.

