Deliveroo upgrades earnings guidance despite drop in orders

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - British meal delivery company Deliveroo ROO.L upgraded its full-year earnings guidance on Thursday after a resilient first half in challenging market conditions that saw its total orders number fall 6%.

The company said it expected to make adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 60-80 million pounds for the year, up from its previous 20-50 million pounds forecast.

($1 = 0.7857 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

