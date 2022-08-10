Deliveroo to exit Netherlands, loss widens in first-half

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Deliveroo said it was consulting on leaving the Netherlands market after failing to gain a strong local position, as it reported a larger pretax loss in "challenging market conditions" in the first half.

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Deliveroo ROO.L said it was consulting on leaving the Netherlands market after failing to gain a strong local position, as it reported a larger pretax loss in "challenging market conditions" in the first half.

The food delivery company, which slashed its full-year revenue outlook last month after a sharp slowdown in its second quarter, reported a pretax loss of 147 million pounds ($177 million) in the first half compared to a 95 million pounds loss a year ago.

($1 = 0.8284 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters