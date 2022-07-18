Deliveroo slashes revenue outlook on deteriorating UK economy

British food delivery company Deliveroo on Monday slashed its full-year revenue guidance, blaming a more cautious economic outlook.

The group said its full-year gross transaction value (GTV) growth was now expected to be in the range of 4% to 12% in constant currency versus previous guidance of 15% to 25%.

Deliveroo said second quarter GTV growth slowed to 2% from 12% in the first quarter.

