Deliveroo slashes revenue outlook on deteriorating UK economy

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British food delivery company Deliveroo ROO.L on Monday slashed its full-year revenue guidance, blaming a more cautious economic outlook.

The group said its full-year gross transaction value (GTV) growth was now expected to be in the range of 4% to 12% in constant currency versus previous guidance of 15% to 25%.

Deliveroo said second quarter GTV growth slowed to 2% from 12% in the first quarter.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.