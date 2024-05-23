Deliveroo Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo plc successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholders. Ordinary resolutions 1 to 15 and special resolutions 16 to 20 received overwhelming support, reflecting strong shareholder confidence. The detailed voting outcomes will be accessible on Deliveroo’s corporate website for further review.

For further insights into GB:ROO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.