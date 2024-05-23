News & Insights

Deliveroo Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo plc successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholders. Ordinary resolutions 1 to 15 and special resolutions 16 to 20 received overwhelming support, reflecting strong shareholder confidence. The detailed voting outcomes will be accessible on Deliveroo’s corporate website for further review.

