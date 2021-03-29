Deliveroo sees investors demand exceeding the full deal size - bookrunner

Contributor
Pamela Barbaglia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Food delivery company Deliveroo has seen investor demand for its initial public offering (IPO) exceeding the full deal size, with books covered throughout the price range of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per share, according to a bookrunner.

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Food delivery company Deliveroo has seen investor demand for its initial public offering (IPO) exceeding the full deal size, with books covered throughout the price range of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per share, according to a bookrunner.

Deliveroo is expected to make its stock market debut in London on March 31 in what could be London's biggest listing in a decade.

The company - which opted against a premium listing, ruling it out of inclusion in the FTSE indexes - is targeting a market capitalisation of between 7.6 and 8.8 billion pounds.

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters