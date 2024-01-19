News & Insights

Deliveroo sees 2023 earnings slightly ahead of guidance

January 19, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British meal delivery company Deliveroo ROO.L said its 2023 earnings would be "slightly" ahead of the 60-80 million pounds ($76-101 million) it had guided, while the total value of orders on its platform had risen by 3%, in line with its forecasts.

Founder and Chief Executive Will Shu said on Friday that the company delivered a good performance in the UK and Ireland in the fourth quarter, and its international business returned to growth.

"As we saw ongoing signs of stabilisation in consumer behaviour in the quarter, we continued to invest in the consumer value proposition to lay the foundations for future growth," he said.

