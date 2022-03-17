Deliveroo says it will reach core earnings breakeven in next two years

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Deliveroo said it aimed to reach breakeven in core earnings in around two years' time and predicted a 15-25% rise in the value of gross transactions on its platform this year, a slowdown from 70% in 2021 when it was boosted by lockdowns.

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Deliveroo ROO.L said it aimed to reach breakeven in core earnings in around two years' time and predicted a 15-25% rise in the value of gross transactions on its platform this year, a slowdown from 70% in 2021 when it was boosted by lockdowns.

The British food delivery company said on Thursday its adjusted core loss widened to 131 million pounds ($173 million) last year compared to a loss of 11 million pounds in 2020, reflecting increased marketing spend and tech investment.

($1 = 0.7590 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by William Schomberg)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters