Deliveroo says full-year revenue will be at lower end of range

British food delivery company Deliveroo guided to full-year revenue at the lower end of its range due to the squeeze on consumer budgets.

Full-year gross transaction value (GTV) growth was now expected to be in the range of 4-8% in constant currency, the lower part of the previously announced 4-12% range, which it had downgraded in July.

