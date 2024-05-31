Deliveroo Reveals Total Voting Rights Count

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo plc has announced that as of May 31, 2024, its issued share capital consists of 1,626,660,019 Ordinary Shares, each with one vote, with no treasury shares held. This total represents the number of voting rights, providing shareholders the denominator to calculate notifications of interest or changes thereof as per FCA rules.

