Deliveroo Reports Order Growth In Q1; Backs Outlook

(RTTNews) - In its first-quarter trading update, Deliveroo plc (DROOF), a provider of software solutions, on Thursday said its Gross transaction value has increased year-on-year.

The company's revenue also increased by 7% to 518 million pounds from 485 million pounds in the previous year.

For the quarter, gross transaction value increased 9% in constant currency to 1.87 billion from 1.73 billion last year. Gross transaction value per order also climbed by 1% to 25.8 million pounds from 25.5 million pounds last year.

There was a significant growth in order of 7% to 72.6 million pounds from 67.8 million pounds in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect gross transaction value to be high single-digit percentage growth. Similarly, it still anticipates Adjusted EBITDA to range between 170 and 190 million pounds.

Wednesday, Deliveroo closed at $1.5 on the OTC market.

