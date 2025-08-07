Deliveroo Reports Growth In H1 Adj. EBITDA

(RTTNews) - Deliveroo posted a first half loss from continuing operations of 20.7 million pounds compared to profit of 8.0 million pounds, last year. From continuing operations, loss per share was 0.01 pence compared to breakeven, prior year. The Group said the loss was primarily due to higher exceptional items relating to costs associated with the DoorDash, Inc. acquisition. Profit before any deal related charges was 31.8 million pounds, for the period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 96.3 million pounds from 66.2 million pounds.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025, revenue was 1.05 billion pounds compared to 972.1 million pounds, last year. GTV was 3.79 billion pounds, up 9%. The company said GTV and revenue was up 9% in constant currency, with orders up 8%, driven by further execution on its growth initiatives and a more resilient than expected consumer.

For 2025, the company narrowed adjusted EBITDA guidance to be in the upper half of the previously-guided range of 170-190 million pounds. GTV growth guidance was narrowed to around the top end of the previously-guided range of high single-digits percentage growth in constant currency.

