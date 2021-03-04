Deliveroo picks London for IPO in boost to financial hub

March 4 (Reuters) - Deliveroo will list its shares in London as part of an initial public offering, the British food delivery company said on Thursday, paving the way for what could be the biggest new share issue the financial hub has seen in three years.

The company said its public debut plans include a dual-class share structure for the first three years of listing. After that, Deliveroo would move on to a single-class structure to give co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Will Shu more control over the company's operations.

