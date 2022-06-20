Deliveroo names Scilla Grimble as next CFO

June 20 (Reuters) - Delivery service Deliveroo ROO.L on Monday named Scilla Grimble as chief financial officer and said she is expected to start in the role by June 2023.

Grimble, who is currently chief financial officer at MoneySupermarket.com Group MONY.L, will replace Adam Miller as the finance chief of the delivery service firm.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.