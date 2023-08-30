DELIVEROO HOLDINGS (ROO) Price Target Increased by 9.88% to 146.54

The average one-year price target for DELIVEROO HOLDINGS (ROO) has been revised to 146.54 / share. This is an increase of 9.88% from the prior estimate of 133.36 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.95 to a high of 192.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.21% from the latest reported closing price of 114.30 / share.

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in DELIVEROO HOLDINGS. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROO is 0.18%, an increase of 36.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 189,183K shares.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 32,997K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,132K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROO by 16.60% over the last quarter.

PRSCX - T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund holds 23,891K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,852K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROO by 8.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,147K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 14,167K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROO by 26.93% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 11,646K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,847K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROO by 13.23% over the last quarter.

