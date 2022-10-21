Deliveroo guides to growth at lower end of range on consumer headwinds

Adds background, detail

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - British food delivery company Deliveroo ROO.L guided to full-year revenue growth at the lower end of its range as the squeeze on household budgets from inflation caused people to cut back on take-aways.

But Deliveroo, which is aiming for adjusted earnings (EBITDA) breakeven in late 2023 to early 2024, said on Friday that it was confident it could adapt to the worsening economic outlook.

Full-year gross transaction value (GTV) growth was now expected to be in the range of 4-8% in constant currency, the lower part of the previously announced 4-12% range, which Deliveroo had already downgraded from 15%-25% in July.

The group, whose biggest market is the UK and Ireland and which competes with Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS and Uber Eats UBER.N, also on Friday slightly upgraded its adjusted earnings (EBITDA) margin guidance, helped by lower marketing spend.

The impact of economic headwinds plus the seasonal effect of summer, when people's routines change, meant that GTV contracted by 5% in the three months to the end of September compared to the previous quarter, it said.

GTV per order in the latest period was up 6% compared to the same period last year, showing the impact of price inflation, and orders were down 1% in a sign of the difficult consumer environment.

As well as the UK, Deliveroo also operates in Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. It announced on Wednesday it would pull out of the Netherlands on Nov.30 after it failed to gain sufficient local market share.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

