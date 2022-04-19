Deliveroo found guilty of abusing riders' rights in France

Adds detail
PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Two former bosses of Deliveroo ROO.L were given suspended one-year prison sentences and fined 30,000 euros ($32,380) by a French court on Tuesday for abusing the freelance status of riders working for the British takeaway delivery platform.
The company itself was also fined the maximum penalty of 375,000 euros ($404,625), the court ruled.
The ruling against Deliveroo may reverberate outside France at a time the gig economy, built largely upon digital apps and self-employed workers, faces a number of court challenges that may redefine working conditions.
A lawyer for Deliveroo declined to say if the company would appeal the ruling
($1 = 0.9268 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by GV De Clercq)
