Deliveroo forecasts earnings growth after positive end to 2022

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British meal delivery company Deliveroo ROO.L said it would make up to 50 million pounds in core earnings this year after achieving a better-than-expected positive margin in the second half of 2022 as its focus on profitability started to pay off.

The company reported an adjusted core loss of 70.5 million pounds ($85.05 million) for 2022 on Thursday, in line with analyst expectations.

($1 = 0.8284 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.