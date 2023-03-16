Deliveroo forecasts earnings growth after positive end to 2022

March 16, 2023

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - British meal delivery company Deliveroo ROO.L said it would make up to 50 million pounds in core earnings this year after achieving a better-than-expected positive margin in the second half of 2022 as its focus on profitability started to pay off.

The company reported an adjusted core loss of 70.5 million pounds ($85.05 million) for 2022 on Thursday, in line with analyst expectations.

($1 = 0.8284 pounds)

