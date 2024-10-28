Deliveroo Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo has repurchased 511,147 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its share buyback program, announced in August 2024. The shares, bought at an average price of £1.4180 each, are intended for cancellation, influencing the total voting rights and share capital figures. This strategic move aims to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

