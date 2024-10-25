Deliveroo Enhances Share Value with Strategic Buyback

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo has repurchased 861,925 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. This move, executed through Goldman Sachs International, reflects Deliveroo’s strategy to manage its share capital efficiently. The company’s share capital now totals over 1.6 billion ordinary shares, excluding those held in treasury.

