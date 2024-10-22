News & Insights

Deliveroo Enhances Market Position with Share Buyback

October 22, 2024 — 02:14 am EDT

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo plc has repurchased 420,841 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share purchase program, with plans to cancel the shares. This move reduces the number of shares available on the market, potentially boosting the stock’s value by increasing demand. Such strategic buybacks are often seen as a sign of confidence in the company’s future performance.

