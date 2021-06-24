Deliveroo court win is mere amuse-bouche

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Finally, some good news for Deliveroo. A UK court ruled https://www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWCA/Civ/2021/952.pdf on Thursday that the London-based food delivery company’s riders are not employees, meaning it doesn’t owe them benefits like holiday pay. Deliveroo’s shares rose by 9%, taking its market value to 5 billion pounds ($6.9 billion).

The problem is that the dispute over gig workers’ rights isn’t going away. In other countries like the Netherlands https://www2.staffingindustry.com/eng/Editorial/Daily-News/Netherlands-Court-of-Appeals-rules-Deliveroo-couriers-are-employees-not-self-employed-56714, courts have ruled that Deliveroo’s riders are employees. Uber Technologies recently lost a related court case in London. The European Commission will later this year release recommendations on potential gig-economy legislation.

Those looming threats may explain why Deliveroo is still trading roughly one-third below its initial public offering price, set in late March. Its current share price implies an enterprise value to 2021 sales multiple of just over 2 times, compared with almost 13 times for U.S. peer DoorDash, using Refinitiv data. A palatable appetiser hardly guarantees an equally satisfying meal. (By Karen Kwok)

