Deliveroo confirms IPO plans, flags $438 million loss in 2020

British food delivery firm Deliveroo announced plans for its London listing on Monday, disclosing it posted an underlying loss in 2020 of 317 million pounds ($437.94 million).

The Deliveroo IPO is one of the most eagerly watched-for initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first half of 2021, and is expected to value the company at more than $7 billion.

