News & Insights

Stocks

Deliveroo Announces Change in Major Shareholder Holdings

November 26, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Deliveroo has announced a change in major holdings, with DST Managers V Limited reducing its share from 7.54% to 5.14% of the company’s voting rights. This shift reflects activity in the stock’s ownership and may influence future decisions by stakeholders. Investors are advised to watch these changes closely as they can impact the market dynamics for Deliveroo’s shares.

For further insights into GB:ROO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.