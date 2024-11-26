Deliveroo Announces Change in Major Shareholder Holdings

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.
Deliveroo has announced a change in major holdings, with DST Managers V Limited reducing its share from 7.54% to 5.14% of the company’s voting rights. This shift reflects activity in the stock’s ownership and may influence future decisions by stakeholders. Investors are advised to watch these changes closely as they can impact the market dynamics for Deliveroo’s shares.
