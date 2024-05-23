Deliveroo Announces Board Committee Reshuffle

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo plc has announced that Dominique Reiniche will resign from the company’s Audit and Risk Committee effective May 23, 2024. However, Reiniche will maintain her role as Non-Executive Director, as well as her positions on both the Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

