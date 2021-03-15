Deliveroo aims to sell $1.4 bln of new shares in upcoming IPO

US Markets
British food delivery company Deliveroo said on Monday that it plans to sell around 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion)of new shares in its upcoming initial public offering.

The company, which is backed by Amazon , said its listing will also include the sale of shares by some existing shareholders.

Deliveroo confirmed that it will have two classes of shares, with founder and chief executive Will Shu to be the sole holder of "class B" stock which will give each of his shares 20 votes, whilst all other shares will carry one vote. ($1 = 0.7185 pounds) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, editing by Louise Heavens) ((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DELIVEROO IPO/ (PIX)

