Deliveroo achieves approximate breakeven in second half

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

January 19, 2023 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British meal delivery company Deliveroo ROO.L said it achieved breakeven in adjusted earnings in the second half, boosting its earnings margin for the year to a better-than-expected -1%, and it expected continued improvement this year.

The company said on Thursday its fourth-quarter gross transaction value of its orders for its continuing operations increased 6% to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion), as item price inflation offset a 2% drop in order numbers.

($1 = 0.8110 pounds)

