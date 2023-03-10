Deliveries blocked at French refinery sites for fourth day

Adds CGT comments on Esso blockage

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - Deliveries remain blocked from entering TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA refineries and depots, a company spokesperson said, as workers extended a strike over planned pension reforms to a fourth day.

About 40% of the morning shift of refinery operators were continuing the strike, the spokesperson said.

Deliveries were also disrupted at the Fos refinery, operated by ExxonMobil XOM.N subsidiary Esso, a spokesperson for hardline union CGT said.

"The strike has been lifted at Port Jerome since Wednesday, but we are hopeful it will be there again next week," the CGT spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by John Stonestreet and Jason Neely)

