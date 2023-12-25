News & Insights

Delimobil set to be first Russian company in 2024 to hold IPO

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

December 25, 2023 — 11:36 am EST

Written by Olga Popova, Oksana Kobzeva, Gleb Stolyarov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Car-sharing service Delimobil may be the first Russian company to hold a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) in 2024, with a listing that could raise up to 4 billion roubles ($43.5 million), three financial sources told Reuters on Monday.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Two of the sources said the company sought to raise between 3 billion roubles and 4 billion roubles, and planned to issue only new shares.

Delimobil announced a restructuring last February to be possibly followed by an IPO.

In 2023, Russia firms have raised a total of around 29 billion roubles ($323 million) through IPOs and direct listings, according to Reuters calculations, far below the billion-dollar capital raises achieved by Russian companies in the earlier years of President Vladimir Putin's time in office.

The Western banks that formerly acted as underwriters and bookbuilders have left, and Russia's largest lenders have taken their place.

($1 = 91.9825 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova, Oksana Kobzeva and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.