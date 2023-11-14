DELIMEX Launches Taquito Serving Platter To Make Clean-up As Easy As Serving

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) said DELIMEX has launched a first-of-its-kind taquito serving platter, with custom mold allowing hosts to serve two dozen taquitos and six dips together on one beautiful tray. The platter features artwork from Mexican artist and muralist Alejandra Ballesteros. The DELIMEX Taquito Platter will be available on Amazon for $10.99 for the holiday entertaining season.

"We're thrilled that the new DELIMEX Taquito Platter makes it easier than ever to share the authentic tastes and flavors of Mexican street-style food at your gatherings this holiday season," said Lauren Nowak, Brand Manager, DELIMEX.

