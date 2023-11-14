News & Insights

Markets
KHC

DELIMEX Launches Taquito Serving Platter To Make Clean-up As Easy As Serving

November 14, 2023 — 06:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) said DELIMEX has launched a first-of-its-kind taquito serving platter, with custom mold allowing hosts to serve two dozen taquitos and six dips together on one beautiful tray. The platter features artwork from Mexican artist and muralist Alejandra Ballesteros. The DELIMEX Taquito Platter will be available on Amazon for $10.99 for the holiday entertaining season.

"We're thrilled that the new DELIMEX Taquito Platter makes it easier than ever to share the authentic tastes and flavors of Mexican street-style food at your gatherings this holiday season," said Lauren Nowak, Brand Manager, DELIMEX.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.