Delfin's Romolo Bardin resigns from Generali board

ROME, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive of Leonardo del Vecchio's holding company Delfin Romolo Bardin resigned from the board of Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI, a statement said on Monday.

Delfin is the third-largest investor in the insurer with a 6.618% stake.

"Bardin referred to operating procedures and some choices of the Board and in the Committees in which he participates, in particular, the process for the formation of the board list, as reasons for his decision to step down," the statement added.

The exit of Bardin follows that of Generali's second-largest investor - Italian entrepreneur Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone - on Thursday, in a challenge to the reappointment of current Chief Executive Philippe Donnet.

