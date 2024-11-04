Delfingen Industry SA Focuses on Strategic Growth Amid Revenue Decline

Delfingen Industry SA (FR:ALDEL) has released an update.

Delfingen Industry SA reported a 6.9% decrease in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reflecting challenges in the global automotive market. Despite this, the company is focusing on its IMPULSE 2026 roadmap to enhance its competitive position and aims to achieve a current operating margin of over 5% for the full year. Key initiatives include optimizing leadership in cable protection and accelerating growth in the industrial market.

