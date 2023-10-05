Delfin gets more time to build US Gulf of Mexico LNG export plant

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. energy regulators extended until September 2027 the amount of time U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Delfin LNG has to put the onshore part of its proposed Gulf of Mexico floating export project off Louisiana into service.

Delfin is one of several North American LNG export developers that delayed construction in recent years in part because coronavirus demand destruction made customers unwilling to sign long-term deals needed to finance the multibillion-dollar facilities.

There are about a dozen companies hoping to make final investment decisions (FIDs) over the next year to build their plants in the U.S., Canada or Mexico. Many of those projects, like Delfin, have been delayed for years.

Delfin has said it is close to making a positive FID on its first (and possibly second) floating LNG vessel and some analysts agree that Delfin will be one of the next U.S. projects to move forward.

That's because Delfin this year signed agreements to sell LNG to units of UK energy firm CentricaCNA.L and U.S. energy and commodities firm Hartree Partners.

Delfin is also in negotiations with U.S. energy firm Devon EnergyDVN.N.

FERC authorized the construction of Delfin's project in September 2017 and initially required the company to make the plant available by September 2019. Since then, FERC has granted Delfin several extensions to complete the project.

Delfin's project would use existing offshore pipelines to supply gas to up to four vessels that could each produce about 3.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

The company has said each vessel would cost about $2 billion with the first expected to enter service around 2027, about four years after the FID.

Delfin is also developing the Avocet project, which would add two more 3.5-MTPA liquefaction vessels.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.