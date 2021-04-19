Delfas takes up interim CEO role at UK Financial Ombudsman Service

Adds more detail

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Ombudsman Service said on Monday it has appointed Nausicaa Delfas as interim chief executive of the UK financial complaints service.

Delfas joins from the Financial Conduct Authority where she heads the international unit. Delfas succeeds Caroline Wayman, whose departure after seven years had already been announced.

"Nausicaa officially takes up the role on 17 May and will be in post while the Financial Ombudsman Service's board carries out an open recruitment process for a permanent chief executive and chief ombudsman," the FOS said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens and Catherine Evans)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.