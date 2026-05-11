Delek's Chairman of the Board Sold 34,000 Shares for $1.6 Million After Q1 Earnings

Key Points

Uzi Yemin sold 34,026 shares indirectly for a total value of ~$1.61 million at around $47.29 per share on May 4, 2026.

This sale represents 4.92% of Yemin's total holdings, reducing his aggregate position to 658,076 shares.

All shares disposed in this transaction were held indirectly via By Yemin Investments, LP; there was no change to direct ownership.

Activity aligns with a pattern of smaller sell sizes in recent months, reflecting decreased available share capacity following sizable prior dispositions.

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Uzi Yemin, Director of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK), reported an open-market sale of 34,026 shares for a total of ~$1.61 million on May 4, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 34,026 Transaction value $1.6 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 210,281 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 447,795 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $10.1 million

Key questions

What is the proportional impact of this sale on Yemin's overall and indirect holdings?

The transaction left Yemin with 447,795 shares held indirectly and 210,281 shares held directly.

The transaction left Yemin with 447,795 shares held indirectly and 210,281 shares held directly. How was the transaction executed in terms of ownership structure?

All 34,026 shares disposed were held through By Yemin Investments, LP, with no direct shares sold or transferred in this event.

All 34,026 shares disposed were held through By Yemin Investments, LP, with no direct shares sold or transferred in this event. Does the trade size reflect a change in selling behavior or capacity?

While the absolute trade size is lower than several prior sales, this is explained by a diminished share base, as Yemin's recent transactions have reduced available inventory.

While the absolute trade size is lower than several prior sales, this is explained by a diminished share base, as Yemin's recent transactions have reduced available inventory. How does the sale align with broader company and market context?

Delek U.S. Holdings, Inc. shares had appreciated 248.4% over the trailing year as of May 4, 2026, providing a favorable environment for scheduled liquidity events under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $10.73 billion Net income (TTM) ($48.5 million) Dividend yield 2.22% 1-year price change 248.4%

Company snapshot

Produces and markets refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and operates convenience retail stores and biodiesel facilities.

Operates an integrated downstream energy model with revenue generated from refining, logistics (transportation and storage), and retail fuel sales.

Serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, the U.S. government, and independent retail fuel operators.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with significant operations in refining, logistics, and retail. The company leverages its network of refineries, pipelines, and convenience stores to deliver a broad range of petroleum-based products across the southern United States.

Its integrated business model enables Delek to capture value at multiple stages of the supply chain, supporting resilience in a cyclical industry and providing flexibility to serve a wide range of wholesale and retail customers.

What this transaction means for investors

Yemin’s $1.6 million share sale involved indirect ownership via By Yemin Investments and was pursuant to a 10b5-1 plan, which is a written contract that allows corporate insiders to buy or sell company stock at predetermined times or amounts, providing a defense against allegations of insider trading. That said, with the stock up nearly 250% over the last year, the move certainly came at a lucrative time for Yemin, who serves as chairman of Delek’s board of directors.

On April 29, the company released its results for the first quarter of 2026, and the stock rose substantially following the report. Delek reported a net loss of $201.3 million or $3.34 per share, adjusted net income of $4.7 million or $0.08 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $211.7 million, beating analyst estimates.

The company’s “Enterprise Optimization Plan (EOP)” appears to be working, as the company increased its annual run rate cash flow to $220 million from $200 million. The diversified downstream energy company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, which may appeal to income investors.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delek Us. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.