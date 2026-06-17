Delek vs. Marathon Petroleum: Which Stock Offers Better Refining Bet?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK and Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC represent two distinct investment opportunities within the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, each offering a different blend of scale, growth potential and operational strategy. While both companies are involved in refining, transportation and marketing of petroleum products, the similarities largely end there. Marathon Petroleum is the largest independent refiner in the United States, backed by an expansive refining footprint and substantial midstream assets that provide scale and stability. Delek, on the other hand, operates on a much smaller scale but has attracted attention through targeted efficiency initiatives and operational improvements aimed at enhancing profitability.

For investors evaluating exposure to the downstream energy space, understanding how Delek and Marathon Petroleum compare in terms of business strength, growth prospects, financial performance and shareholder returns is essential. Let’s examine the strengths, challenges and investment appeal of both companies to determine which stock may be better suited for investors today.

The Case for Delek Stock

Delek entered 2026 with improving operational performance and growing cash flow potential. Its strengths in refining and logistics create opportunities, though regulatory and market risks remain key challenges.

Delek’s strong operational momentum was highlighted by the successful completion of the Big Spring refinery turnaround, which was executed on time and within budget and is expected to enhance reliability, boost product yields and increase margin capture. Another key differentiator is the company’s Enterprise Optimization Plan (EOP), whose annual run-rate target was raised for the sixth consecutive time to at least $220 million. The initiative has already generated meaningful earnings improvements through stronger margins, lower costs and enhanced logistics performance. In addition, Delek has one of the highest diesel and jet fuel yields among its peers and enjoys direct access to multiple domestic crude sources through its integrated logistics network, providing a competitive advantage in volatile market conditions. The company’s midstream segment, Delek Logistics (DKL), also helps to diversify earnings and support shareholder returns.

In the near past, the global supply disruptions and elevated product prices also supported Delek’s refining margins as it has strong crude access and distillate yields. With no major turnarounds planned for the remainder of 2026, the company is positioned to maximize free cash flow generation and capitalize on stronger seasonal demand. Growth projects in the Permian Basin, including sour gas gathering and acid gas injection infrastructure, provide additional long-term expansion opportunities. Furthermore, Delek’s ongoing deconsolidation and value-unlocking initiatives could help narrow the gap between intrinsic asset value and market valuation.

Despite these positives, Delek remains exposed to refining margin volatility, fluctuating crude and product prices, and broader macroeconomic conditions. Regulatory uncertainty surrounding Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance and Small Refinery Exemptions (SREs) could significantly impact profitability. Delek also faces operational risks from weather disruptions, maintenance activities and changes in fuel demand, making continued execution of its optimization strategy critical to sustaining performance.

The Case for Marathon Petroleum Stock

Marathon Petroleum’s strengths are rooted in its integrated business model, strong cash generation, operational excellence and strategic investments that support long-term growth and shareholder value creation.

In the first quarter, Marathon Petroleum generated $1.7 billion in operating cash flow excluding working capital and delivered strong results despite completing 40% of its planned annual turnaround activity. Its refining system operated at 89% utilization, reflecting strong operational execution, commercial optimization and effective management of market volatility. These capabilities enabled MPC to capitalize on favorable refining margins and maintain profitability across key operating regions.

A key differentiator of the company is the stability provided by its midstream subsidiary, MPLX. The business continues to generate substantial and predictable cash flows, reducing earnings volatility and strengthening MPC’s through-cycle performance. Management expects MPLX distributions to cover MPC’s standalone capital spending and dividend requirements, creating additional flexibility for shareholder returns. The company reinforced this commitment by returning more than $1 billion to shareholders during the quarter and authorizing an additional $5 billion share repurchase program. This disciplined capital-return strategy highlights management’s confidence in the durability of future cash flows and the resilience of the business model.

MPC has several promising growth opportunities driven by strategic investments across its refining and midstream businesses. The company is expanding jet fuel production capacity through projects at Garyville, El Paso and Robinson, positioning itself to benefit from rising demand for jet fuel and specialty products while improving profitability. MPC is also growing its international LPG trading presence and securing long-term demand commitments linked to future MPLX fractionation projects. Additionally, MPLX’s $2.4 billion growth program — focused on natural gas, NGL processing, fractionation and export infrastructure — is expected to capitalize on increasing LNG exports, power generation needs and industrial demand. These investments should enhance cash flow stability, support distribution growth and strengthen MPC’s long-term value creation potential.

Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of MPC and DK have gained 7.4% and 3.9%, respectively.



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Valuation Comparison

From a valuation perspective — in terms of forward price-to-sales ratio — Delek is trading at a discount of 0.26X compared with Marathon Petroleum’s 0.53X.



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EPS Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Delek’s 2026 earnings has been revised about 15.9% upward over the past 30 days.



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However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s 2026 earnings has been revised about 8.4% upward during the same time period.



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Conclusion

While both companies present compelling investment cases, Marathon Petroleum emerges as the better-positioned investment due to its superior scale, stronger cash-generation capabilities and more diversified business model.

While Delek has made meaningful progress through operational optimization, refinery improvements and value-unlocking initiatives, its performance remains more exposed to refining margin volatility and regulatory uncertainty, justifying its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In contrast, Marathon Petroleum benefits from a large, integrated refining network and the stable cash flows generated by MPLX, which provide resilience across market cycles, supporting its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its ability to consistently return capital through dividends and share repurchases, combined with strategic investments in jet fuel, LPG trading and midstream infrastructure, supports long-term growth and cash flow stability.

Combined with superior stock price performance, Marathon Petroleum stands out as a more compelling choice for investors seeking sustainable value creation and lower risk exposure.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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