Delek US vs. Par Pacific: Which Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Delek US maintains a highly integrated logistics network and a strategic inventory agreement to support its refining operations across the Gulf Coast.

Par Pacific operates a geographically diverse footprint with strong retail presence and specialized assets in Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest.

Which of these independent energy refiners represents the better choice for your portfolio in 2026?

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In a shifting energy landscape, choosing between Delek US (NYSE:DK) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) requires a look at how these independent refiners manage regional market volatility and operational efficiency.

Both companies operate in the competitive midstream and downstream segments, yet they pursue different regional strategies. While Delek focuses on the Permian Basin and Gulf Coast, Par Pacific leverages niche markets like Hawaii. Comparing them reveals how infrastructure and geographic positioning influence their financial stability and cash flow generation.

The case for Delek US

Delek US operates four refineries across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana, which are supported by a 63.3% interest in Delek Logistics. The company relies on a primary customer in its refining segment for approximately 12% of its consolidated revenue, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. It also utilizes a critical inventory agreement with Citi to manage crude supply through early 2028.

During FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $10.7 billion, which represented a decrease of roughly 9.5% compared to the prior year. This decline in top-line sales contributed to a net loss of approximately $22.8 million for the period. While this loss was narrower than the previous year, it highlights the impact that fluctuating refining margins and lower throughput can have on the bottom line.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, Delek US reported a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.7x. This metric, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, suggests a high level of leverage relative to its equity base. The current ratio, a measure of a company's ability to pay short-term obligations with current assets, was close to 0.8x. Free cash flow, or the cash remaining after paying for capital projects, was approximately $22.0 million for the fiscal year.

The case for Par Pacific

Par Pacific operates a refining capacity of roughly 219,000 barrels per day across four facilities, with a strong emphasis on the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. Its business model integrates refining with 121 retail locations under brands like Hele and 76. One customer accounts for approximately 12% of consolidated revenue, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, Par Pacific reported revenue of close to $7.5 billion, a decrease of about 6.4% from the prior year. Despite the lower sales volume, the company achieved a net income of approximately $369.4 million. This resulted in a net margin, which is the percentage of revenue remaining as profit after all expenses, of nearly 4.9% for the fiscal period.

Following the December 2025 balance sheet period, the company's debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.8x. The current ratio stood at approximately 1.6x, indicating the company possesses $1.60 in current assets for every dollar of short-term debt. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $296.5 million, providing liquidity as the company navigates the transition toward renewable energy stocks and cleaner transportation fuels.

Risk profile comparison

Delek US faces significant financial uncertainty due to Renewable Fuel Standard compliance and volatile prices for blending credits. Its refining operations are concentrated in just four sites, meaning any mechanical failure at a single location could severely impact consolidated earnings. Furthermore, the company must manage stringent environmental regulations and litigation risks that also affect peers like Valero Energy.

Par Pacific is navigating high compliance costs related to carbon reduction programs in states like Washington. The company's financial leverage, including $500 million in recently issued notes, increases its sensitivity to interest rate changes. Operational hazards from severe weather and potential labor disruptions among its unionized workforce also pose threats to steady production, similar to challenges faced by Phillips 66.

Valuation comparison

Par Pacific appears to be the more attractively valued option based on its lower Forward P/E, which measures price against future earnings estimates, and its stronger cash generation. While Delek US trades at a lower P/S ratio, which compares market value to revenue, Par Pacific offers a more robust profitability profile.

Metric Delek US Par Pacific Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 9.2x 4.2x 29.0x P/S ratio 0.3x 0.4x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLE sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Par Pacific. Independent refiners are having a strong moment generally, with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East tightening global supply and pushing refining margins higher. Both companies are benefiting from that tailwind, but Par Pacific is the more interesting story right now.

Par Pacific operates in niche regional markets like Hawaii, Montana, Washington, and Wyoming, so it faces less competition and holds key pricing advantages. The turnaround in its results has been sharp, swinging from a loss to solid profitability in a single year, with record throughput in Hawaii and a new renewable fuels facility that just came online. Analysts have been taking notice, with multiple upgrades and price target increases in recent months.

Delek US is executing well too, with its Big Spring refinery turnaround completed on time and a meaningful cost reduction program in progress. But it carries more debt and faces more regulatory uncertainty around renewable fuel obligations. I think Par Pacific is the leaner, more focused bet with the cleaner momentum story right now.

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Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delek Us and Phillips 66. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.