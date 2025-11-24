Delek US Holdings Stock: Not a Buy Yet, But Still Worth Holding On

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK has clearly outperformed its peers, the Refining & Marketing oil and gas sub-industry (ZSI128M) and the broader Oils & Energy sector in the year-to-date period. While the sub-industry has gained about 19% and the overall sector is up roughly 6%, DK has surged more than 106.6%, marking a standout rally. Even compared with direct peers like Phillips 66 PSX, which advanced around 17.3%, and CVR Energy’s CVI solid 84% climb, DK’s performance remains significantly stronger. This substantial outperformance highlights DK’s exceptional momentum relative to both its competitive group and the broader energy landscape.

YTD Stock Performance Overview



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DK is a key player in the U.S. downstream sector, producing gasoline, diesel and jet fuel while operating the logistics network that moves these products across its system. Its strategically located refineries and integrated midstream assets support the reliability of the national fuel supply chain. Like most refiners, DK’s results fluctuate with crude prices, refining margins and broader market trends, leading investors to balance long-term potential against near-term volatility.

As the industry continues to shift, Delek US Holdings remains firmly on the radar of market participants evaluating opportunities in the downstream space. Its past performance cycles spark an important question: Is now the right time to buy, hold or wait before making a move?

A closer look at the forces currently driving Delek US Holdings’ market position can help clarify whether the stock is positioned for potential upside or if a more patient approach might be advisable.

DK Stock’s Earnings Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DK’s earnings per share has been revised downward by 126.67% for 2025 (F1) and 53.66% for 2026 (F2), indicating increased caution among analysts despite the stock’s strong year-to-date performance.

What Makes DK Attractive

Exceptional Earnings Performance With Significant SRE Benefit: DK reported exceptionally strong performance for the third quarter, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 and adjusted EBITDA of $759.6 million. This performance was significantly bolstered by a $280.8 million benefit from the receipt of Small Refinery Exemptions (“SRE”) for past obligations and a $160 million benefit related to the current year's RVO. Even excluding these one-time SRE items, the company delivered a robust adjusted EBITDA of $318.6 million, demonstrating solid underlying operational performance. This indicates a powerful combination of regulatory tailwinds and core business strength.

Substantial Near-Term Cash Inflow From SRE Monetization: The company expects to receive approximately $400 million in cash over the next six to nine months from the monetization of the RINs granted under the recent SRE approvals. This substantial cash infusion is planned to be used prudently within Delek US Holdings' consistent capital allocation framework, which could include further debt reduction, shareholder returns via buybacks and dividends, or strategic investments, thereby significantly enhancing financial flexibility and shareholder value in the near term.

Strong and Growing Logistics Segment With Raised Guidance: The company's logistics subsidiary, Delek Logistics Partners DKL, is performing exceptionally well, prompting a raise in its full-year 2025 EBITDA guidance to a range of $500 million to $520 million. This growth is supported by the successful commissioning of the Libby 2 plant and progress on strategic sour gas solutions. The strengthening of Delek Logistics enhances its economic independence from Delek US Holdings and is a critical step in unlocking the sum-of-the-parts value of the midstream assets.

Leading Position in the Prolific Delaware Basin Sour Gas Opportunity: Through Delek Logistics, DK is capitalizing on its first-mover advantage in providing comprehensive sour gas solutions in the high-growth Delaware Basin. The management expressed high confidence in not only filling the new Libby 2 plant with sour gas but also in needing to expand processing capacity earlier than previously expected. This positions Delek US Holdings to fully capitalize on a critical and expanding midstream need in one of the most productive oil regions.

Unlike CVR Energy, which operates primarily in the Midwest and lacks Delaware Basin exposure, DK can participate directly in one of the most active U.S. production regions. This also differentiates DK from large-cap names like Phillips 66, whose midstream footprint is broad but not as tightly focused on sour gas growth dynamics.

Challenges That Could Pressure DK’s Shares

Exposure to Cyclical and Volatile Refining Margins: The company's core refining business remains inherently tied to volatile crack spreads, as evidenced by the 46.8% year-over-year increase in benchmark spreads. While this was a tailwind in the third quarter, a significant downturn in refining margins could quickly erase the gains from the Enterprise Optimization Plan and negatively impact profitability, regardless of the company's strong operational execution.

Refiners such as Phillips 66, with larger and more diversified refining networks, are generally better positioned to absorb margin volatility. Similarly, CVR Energy also struggles with margin swings, highlighting the inherent risk profile DK shares with peers.

Execution and Integration Risks in Midstream Growth Initiatives: The raised guidance for DK’s subsidiary, Delek Logistics, is predicated on the successful ramp-up of new assets like the Libby 2 plant and the development of complex sour gas solutions. Any delays in construction, unexpected cost overruns, or failure to secure sufficient producer commitments to fill this new capacity could jeopardize the projected EBITDA growth. The company noted that it may need to expand capacity sooner than expected, which introduces further execution risk.

This level of execution risk is less prominent for mature operators like Phillips 66, which typically handles midstream expansions at scale. Meanwhile, CVR Energy's asset base provides fewer execution challenges but also lacks DK’s upside opportunity — creating a different, but relevant, comparison point.

High Consolidated Leverage Despite Strong Stand-Alone Position: While DK's stand-alone net debt is a low $265 million, its consolidated net debt, which includes the debt of Delek Logistics, is a substantial $2.55 billion. This high level of consolidated leverage exposes the overall enterprise to risks associated with rising interest rates and could limit financial flexibility during an industry downturn, especially if the logistics segment's cash flows were to be impacted by lower producer activity.

Heavy Dependence on Politically Sensitive SRE Benefits: A substantial portion of DK's stellar third-quarter results, including a $280.8 million benefit and an expected $400 million cash inflow, is directly tied to Small Refinery Exemptions. These exemptions are subject to political and legal challenges and their long-term continuity cannot be guaranteed. If future administrations or court rulings reverse this policy, the company could face significantly higher compliance costs, severely impacting its future earnings and cash flow potential.

Final Thoughts for DK Stock

Brentwood, TN-based oil and gas refining and marketing company reported impressive earnings for the third quarter, driven by significant benefits from SRE and strong operational performance, including a robust adjusted EBITDA. The company also expects substantial near-term cash inflows from the monetization of RINs and has raised its full-year EBITDA guidance for the logistics segment, Delek Logistics. This positions DK well to capitalize on opportunities in the high-growth Delaware Basin.

However, the company faces challenges from volatile refining margins, execution risks in midstream growth and a high consolidated debt load, which could limit its financial flexibility. Additionally, DK's reliance on politically sensitive SRE benefits introduces uncertainty to its long-term prospects. Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.