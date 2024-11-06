Delek US Holdings Reports Q3 Loss Amid Strategic Moves

Delek US Holdings ( (DK) ) has shared an update.

Delek US Holdings reported a third-quarter net loss of $76.8 million, highlighting significant strategic moves, including the sale of retail assets for $390 million and an Enterprise Optimization Plan aiming to boost profitability by $100 million. Despite lower refining crack spreads impacting earnings, Delek Logistics achieved record EBITDA driven by strategic acquisitions. The company remains focused on enhancing shareholder value through operational improvements and maintaining financial flexibility.

See more insights into DK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.