Delek US Holdings Reports Q3 Loss Amid Strategic Moves

November 06, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

Delek US Holdings ( (DK) ) has shared an update.

Delek US Holdings reported a third-quarter net loss of $76.8 million, highlighting significant strategic moves, including the sale of retail assets for $390 million and an Enterprise Optimization Plan aiming to boost profitability by $100 million. Despite lower refining crack spreads impacting earnings, Delek Logistics achieved record EBITDA driven by strategic acquisitions. The company remains focused on enhancing shareholder value through operational improvements and maintaining financial flexibility.

