Delek US Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $128.7 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $7.4 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Delek US Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $131.9 million or $2.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $4.748 billion from $5.324 billion last year.

Delek US Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $128.7 Mln. vs. $7.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.97 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q3): $4.748 Bln vs. $5.324 Bln last year.

