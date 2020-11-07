Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results clearly exceeded expectations, with a substantial revenue beat leading to smaller losses in what looks like a definite win for investors. Revenues were US$2.1b and the statutory loss per share was US$1.20, smaller than the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:DK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Delek US Holdings' nine analysts is for revenues of US$6.76b in 2021, which would reflect an uncomfortable 12% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 65% to US$1.37. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$7.04b and losses of US$1.36 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$14.44, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite a downwards adjustment to forecast sales next year. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Delek US Holdings at US$22.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$11.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 12% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 17% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% next year. It's pretty clear that Delek US Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Delek US Holdings analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Delek US Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

