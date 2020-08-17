Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.39, the dividend yield is 7.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DK was $16.39, representing a -59.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.90 and a 110.4% increase over the 52 week low of $7.79.

DK is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). DK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports DK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -162.67%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

