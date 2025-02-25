DELEK US HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $DK Reports Quarterly Earnings

DELEK US HOLDINGS ($DK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of -$2.54 per share, beating estimates of -$2.90 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $2,373,700,000, missing estimates of $2,652,769,511 by $-279,069,511.
DELEK US HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
DELEK US HOLDINGS insiders have traded $DK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EZRA UZI YEMIN (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 3,672 shares for an estimated $62,250 and 0 sales.
- AVIGAL SOREQ (President & CEO) purchased 870 shares for an estimated $14,990
DELEK US HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of DELEK US HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 942,546 shares (+501.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,437,101
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 803,274 shares (+1199.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,860,569
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,800,000
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 799,911 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,998,331
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 748,219 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,842,051
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 739,470 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,680,195
- SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 709,538 shares (-78.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,126,453
