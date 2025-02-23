DELEK US HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $DK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DELEK US HOLDINGS ($DK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,652,769,511 and earnings of -$2.90 per share.

DELEK US HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

DELEK US HOLDINGS insiders have traded $DK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EZRA UZI YEMIN (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 3,672 shares for an estimated $62,250 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AVIGAL SOREQ (President & CEO) purchased 870 shares for an estimated $14,990

DELEK US HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of DELEK US HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DELEK US HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $4,199,191 of award payments to $DK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

