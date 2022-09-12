Delek US Holdings (DK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delek US Holdings (DK) closed at $29.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refinery operator had gained 4.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.37% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

Delek US Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Delek US Holdings to post earnings of $3.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2569.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.24 billion, up 43.28% from the year-ago period.

DK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.42 per share and revenue of $18.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +410.89% and +75.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Delek US Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.81% higher. Delek US Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Delek US Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.7, which means Delek US Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that DK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.