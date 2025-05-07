Delek US Holdings (DK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Delek US Holdings (DK) reported $2.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.2%. EPS of -$2.32 for the same period compares to -$0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.27, the EPS surprise was -2.20%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Delek US Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Big Spring, TX Refinery : 59,415 BBL/D versus 59,045 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 59,415 BBL/D versus 59,045 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado, AR Refinery : 75,761 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 74,416.09 BBL/D.

: 75,761 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 74,416.09 BBL/D. Tyler, TX Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - Tyler refining production margin : $7.82 million versus $7.26 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $7.82 million versus $7.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Tyler, TX Refinery : 69,230 BBL/D compared to the 67,199.32 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 69,230 BBL/D compared to the 67,199.32 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts. Total throughput (average bpd) - Total Refining : 289,203 BBL/D versus 285,445.3 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 289,203 BBL/D versus 285,445.3 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. El Dorado, AR Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - El Dorado refining production margin : $3.83 million compared to the $2.39 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.83 million compared to the $2.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total refining production margin per bbl total throughput : $5.75 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.20.

: $5.75 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.20. Krotz Springs, LA Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - Krotz Springs refining production margin : $6.40 million compared to the $5.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $6.40 million compared to the $5.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs, LA Refinery : 84,797 BBL/D compared to the 84,784.84 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 84,797 BBL/D compared to the 84,784.84 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts. Total Revenues- Logistics : $249.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $259.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

: $249.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $259.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%. Total Revenues- Corporate, Other and Eliminations : -$216.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$218.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.7%.

: -$216.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$218.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.7%. Total Revenues- Refining: $2.61 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year.

Shares of Delek US Holdings have returned +21.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

