Delek US Holdings (DK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Delek US Holdings (DK) reported revenue of $2.37 billion, down 41.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.54, compared to -$1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 billion, representing a surprise of -6.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Delek US Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Big Spring, TX Refinery : 72,900 BBL/D versus 70,339.66 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 72,900 BBL/D versus 70,339.66 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado, AR Refinery : 77,249 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 80,216.91 BBL/D.

: 77,249 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 80,216.91 BBL/D. Tyler, TX Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - Tyler refining production margin : $6.66 million versus $6.13 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $6.66 million versus $6.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Tyler, TX Refinery : 66,339 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64,911.18 BBL/D.

: 66,339 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64,911.18 BBL/D. Total throughput (average bpd) - Total Refining : 266,516 BBL/D versus 271,510 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 266,516 BBL/D versus 271,510 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. El Dorado, AR Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - El Dorado refining production margin : $0.56 million compared to the $2.26 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $0.56 million compared to the $2.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total refining production margin per bbl total throughput : $3.71 versus $3.75 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $3.71 versus $3.75 estimated by five analysts on average. Krotz Springs, LA Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - Krotz Springs refining production margin : $2.71 million compared to the $1.81 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $2.71 million compared to the $1.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs, LA Refinery : 50,028 BBL/D versus 56,042.21 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 50,028 BBL/D versus 56,042.21 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Total Revenues- Logistics : $209.80 million compared to the $274.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year.

: $209.80 million compared to the $274.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year. Total Revenues- Corporate, Other and Eliminations : -$175.80 million compared to the -$224.68 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: -$175.80 million compared to the -$224.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total Revenues- Refining: $2.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.6%.

Shares of Delek US Holdings have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.