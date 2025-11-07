Delek US Holdings (DK) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Delek US Holdings (DK) reported $2.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. EPS of $1.52 for the same period compares to -$1.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 billion, representing a surprise of +6.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +442.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Big Spring, TX Refinery : 70,128.00 BBL/D compared to the 70,537.72 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 70,128.00 BBL/D compared to the 70,537.72 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado, AR Refinery : 82,864.00 BBL/D compared to the 80,865.29 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 82,864.00 BBL/D compared to the 80,865.29 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts. Tyler, TX Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - Tyler refining production margin : $11.32 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $11.24 million.

: $11.32 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $11.24 million. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Tyler, TX Refinery : 76,092.00 BBL/D versus 74,930.66 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 76,092.00 BBL/D versus 74,930.66 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Total throughput (average bpd) - Total Refining : 314,161.00 BBL/D compared to the 310,146.60 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 314,161.00 BBL/D compared to the 310,146.60 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts. El Dorado, AR Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - El Dorado refining production margin : $7.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.71 million.

: $7.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.71 million. Total refining production margin per bbl total throughput : $9.59 compared to the $9.17 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $9.59 compared to the $9.17 average estimate based on five analysts. Krotz Springs, LA Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - Krotz Springs refining production margin : $9.01 million versus $8.55 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $9.01 million versus $8.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs, LA Refinery : 85,077.00 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 84,012.94 BBL/D.

: 85,077.00 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 84,012.94 BBL/D. Total Revenues- Logistics : $261.3 million versus $273.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change.

: $261.3 million versus $273.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change. Total Revenues- Corporate, Other and Eliminations : $-216.4 million compared to the $-201.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.

: $-216.4 million compared to the $-201.37 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year. Total Revenues- Refining: $2.84 billion versus $2.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.

Here is how Delek US Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Delek US Holdings have returned +14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

