Delek US Holdings (DK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Delek US Holdings (DK) reported $4.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 29.9%. EPS of $1.00 for the same period compares to $4.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.6 billion, representing a surprise of +16.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +51.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Delek US Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Big Spring TX Refinery : 62260 BBL/D versus 68660.07 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 62260 BBL/D versus 68660.07 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs LA Refinery : 82850 BBL/D versus 80566.31 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 82850 BBL/D versus 80566.31 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Tyler TX Refinery : 76910 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 75754.3 BBL/D.

: 76910 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 75754.3 BBL/D. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery : 73460 BBL/D versus 77280.76 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 73460 BBL/D versus 77280.76 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Production Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery - Diesel : 27948 BBL/D versus 28395.69 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 27948 BBL/D versus 28395.69 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average. Production Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery - Gasoline : 34220 BBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 38103.11 BBL/D.

: 34220 BBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 38103.11 BBL/D. Production Per Day - Tyler Refinery - Gasoline : 37672 BBL/D versus 38739.17 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 37672 BBL/D versus 38739.17 BBL/D estimated by four analysts on average. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado AR Refinery - Crude oil : 71449 BBL/D compared to the 73569.71 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 71449 BBL/D compared to the 73569.71 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts. Production Per Day - Tyler Refinery - Diesel/Jet : 33029 BBL/D compared to the 28737.33 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 33029 BBL/D compared to the 28737.33 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Retail : $232.70 million compared to the $198.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.

: $232.70 million compared to the $198.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year. Revenue- Logistics : $246.90 million compared to the $298.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +73.4% year over year.

: $246.90 million compared to the $298.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +73.4% year over year. Revenue- Refining: $4.05 billion compared to the $3.25 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.

Shares of Delek US Holdings have returned +19.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.